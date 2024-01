Maha Vikas Aghadi inducts Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA ahead of LS polls

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday announced the induction of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in its fold ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have unanimously decided to induct VBA as a political ally. We are thankful for your stand to fight against autocracy," Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole posted on X.

The VBA led by Dalit leader Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar, has pockets of influence in some districts, including the Vidarbha region. PTI ND NSK