Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders meet to discuss seat-sharing

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Leaders of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on Wednesday met here to continue their seat-sharing talks for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

State Congress chief Nana Patole and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, state NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut were present at the meeting at `Shivalaya', the office of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

The talks are expected to conclude before Dussehra, sources said.

Congress wants a larger share of seats in Vidarbha and Marathwada and is ready to cede more seats to the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai and Konkan, they said.

The Sena (UBT), however, wants more seats in eastern Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, sources added.

The allies have reached consensus on "90 percent of seats" in Mumbai, while six seats were under discussion, a Congress leader said. PTI MR KRK