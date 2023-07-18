Maha: Woman attempts suicide over delay in getting possession of flat in Bhiwandi

Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) Depressed over not getting possession of the flat she had booked, a 28-year-old woman from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra attempted suicide by consuming rat poison, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Gaibinagar, had paid Rs 6 lakh to the man to buy the flat but he didn't give her possession of the property, a police official said.

When the woman and her husband confronted the man on July 12, he refused to hand over possession of the flat and also refused to repay the money, according to police.

The woman then consumed rat poison. She was admitted to a hospital and was recovering.

No arrest is made so far. PTI COR NSK