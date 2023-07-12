Maha: Woman killed, 22 injured as bus falls into gorge in Nashik district

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) A woman was killed and 22 persons were injured when a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fell into a deep gorge in Nashik district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The incident took place around 5.45 am near a Ganesh temple at Vani on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka, the official said.

The injured were first taken to the rural hospital at Vani. Later, most of them were shifted to the District Civil Hospital in Nashik.

On Tuesday night, the MSRTC bus had come to Saptashrungi Garh from Khamgaon in Buldhana district. The bus was going back on Wednesday morning when it broke the protection railing and fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge, the official said.

Prima facie, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to fog and mud on the road, said officials. Local residents, police and other agencies reached the spot and started rescue and search operations, he said.

District guardian minister Dada Bhuse visited the injured at the rural hospital in Vani. He said, “Unfortunately, a woman lost her life and 22 people received injuries in the accident. Most of the passengers of the bus were from Amalner taluka in Jalgaon district.” The minister said the kin of the dead will be paid compensation of Rs 10 lakh. “The government will bear the cost of the treatment of the injured,” he added. PTI COR DC NR