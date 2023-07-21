Maha: Woman labourer raped in Jalna district; two booked

Jalna, Jul 21 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped and subjected to unnatural sex by two men in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Thursday, when the victim, who is a farm labourer, was waiting on Chandanjhira road in Badnapur to hitch a ride back to her village, an official said.

A man on a motorcycle accosted the woman and offered her a lift home and she accepted the ride, he said.

However, the accused took a detour and picked up his friend at Shelgaon, the official said.

Advertisment

The accused promised the woman that they would employ her in their farm and forced her to join them in a car, he said.

The woman was taken to a secluded spot, where the duo allegedly raped her and subjected her to unnatural sex, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman on Friday, a case under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who have not been arrested as yet, he said. PTI COR ARU