Mahabharat has started in Odisha politics: State Cong chief Bhakta Das

Bhubaneswar, Mar 26 (PTI) Amidst the face-off between BJP and Congress over the issue of women safety, Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday said the 'Mahabharat' of Odisha politics has just started.

"In 'Mahabharat', a woman was the cause of the fight between the Kauravas and Pandavas. Now, women are the cause of the conflict between Congress and the BJP government. They (government) did not take any measures to stop the growing atrocities on women, and Congress cannot stop agitations till a House Committee is formed to address the issue," Das told reporters here.

He said the party will 'gherao' the Assembly on Thursday and will continue to hold protests, demonstrations and other agitational programmes across the state on the issue in the coming days.

"You have suspended all 14 MLAs from the Assembly for beating a gong in the House. Is beating a gong illegal?" he asked.

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised all people to beat a gong and ‘thali’ during Covid-19 lockdown period. "People beat gongs in temples too. What is wrong in beating a gong in the Assembly, which is the temple of democracy?" Das further asked.

"The ruling party cannot suppress the voice of the Congress by suspending MLAs from the Assembly. The fight will continue and the party will fight for the safety and security of women," he said.

Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said the BJP government has added fuel to the fire ahead of the ‘Assembly Gherao’ programme of the party on Thursday by suspending all 14 MLAs from the House.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam said, "We will continue our fight to take it to a logical end." After Bhakta Charan Das took charge as the new state president, the grand old party has been raising the issue of alleged atrocities against women inside and outside the Assembly.

Party MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka even raised the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Police have made tight security arrangements inside and outside the Assembly, along with traffic arrangements in Bhubaneswar for the Congress’ Assembly ‘gherao’ programme.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said, "To maintain law and order, we will deploy 80 platoons of police force, including 10 platoons of women police in Bhubaneswar, especially all roads leading to the Assembly. We will also deploy the Odisha Swift Action Force, which is used to tackle riots." "Special arrangements have been made for smooth movement of traffic in the city," he said.

Meena appealed to the protestors to hold the demonstration in a peaceful manner. "If anyone violates the law, action will be taken against them," he warned.

Anticipating a serious law and order situation, the government has asked all officers and staff working in the Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan, Krushi Bhawan, and in the heads of department buildings to reach the office latest by 9:30 am to facilitate their smooth entry.

"Entry of visitors will be restricted on Thursday. Persons with prior appointments, whose business is pressing and immediate, will be given entry passes on need basis," officials said.