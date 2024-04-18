Mahadev app case: Actor Sahil Khan records statement with Mumbai Crime Branch's SIT

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Actor Sahil Khan was questioned on Thursday for more than four hours by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, an official said.

Khan appeared before the SIT at around 1 pm as per a court order and left at 5:30pm after recording his statement, the official said.

Khan claimed he had no role in the case, the official added.

While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a probe in the Mahadev betting app case, Mumbai police has registered a separate case against 32 persons.

The Mumbai Crime Branch formed an SIT to probe the case. PTI DC BNM