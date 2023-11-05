Mahadev app case: Baghel will become govt 'guest': Assam CM, says Cong loves Akbar and Aurangzeb

Bilaspur, Nov 5 (PTI) Amid the betting app row, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday accused Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of looting money in the name of Lord Mahadev and said he would become a "guest" of the government.

Alleging that Congress loves "Akbar, Babar, and Aurangzeb", Sarma said he would keep speaking against them till his last breath as he is a Sanatani Hindu.

Addressing rallies in Takhatpur and Bhatapara assembly segments of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Sarma slammed Congress for allegedly failing to fulfil its poll promises and said PM Modi ji's guarantee is as real as the Sun and the Moon.

“No one can even imagine that someone would loot money in the name of Mahadev (another name of Lord Shiv). Maa Kamakhya Devi is another form of Maa Parvati. Mother Parvati is also the wife of Lord Mahadev. Maa Kamakhya is in pain with such news (of betting app scam). Baghel has looted money in the name of Mahadev," Sarma said in Takhatpur.

No one can even imagine that someone would create an app in the name of Mahadev and commit fraud and corruption. He (Baghel) could have made the app with some other name. But he created an app in the name of Mahadev and looted not just one or two rupees but Rs 508 crore, the BJP leader said.

“Mahadev consumed poison for the welfare of the world but you have created poison in the name of Mahadev. This will be the reason for your departure from politics..You are definitely going to become a guest of the government (apparently indicating about his arrest),” he said.

Addressing another rally in Bhatapara, Sarma claimed Baghel had promised to ban liquor by swearing on Maa Ganga (river) but instead of fulfilling it, he started home delivery of liquor.

“When I speak against Akbar, Babar and Aurangzeb, Congress complains against me in the Election Commission and a notice has also been sent to me. But when I speak about Bhupesh Baghel, Congress does not do anything because Congress loves Akbar, Babar, and Aurangzeb”.

“I am a Sanatani Hindu. I will keep speaking against them as long as I am alive,” he added. PTI Cor TKP NSK