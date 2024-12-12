Mahadev app: ED makes fresh arrest of Kolkata-based broker

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Thursday said it has nabbed a Kolkata-based broker, the 12th arrest in the ongoing money laundering investigation into the Mahadev online betting case in which various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh are alleged to have been involved.

Govind Kumar Kedia was arrested on December 6, it said in a statement.

The central probe agency said Kedia is a sub-broker based in Kolkata and he along with some others, "knowingly assisted" the promoters of Mahadev App and other accused in introducing, investing and earning profits on investments of the proceeds of crime identified in this case.

The ED had earlier raided the premises of Kedia and some persons linked to him and "frozen" investments of Rs 197 crore made in the share market by him, his family members and entities associated with him.

The ED has alleged in the past that its probe in the Mahadev Online Betting (MOB) gaming and betting app has shown involvement of various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, the state where the two main promoters, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, of the app hail from.

It had said MOB app is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enroll new users, create user IDs and laundering of money through a layered web of benami bank accounts.

The agency has earlier arrested 11 people in this case and has filed a total of 4 charge sheets.

It has also attached, frozen or seized properties worth Rs 2295.61 crore. PTI NES ZMN