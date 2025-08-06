Mahadev Munde murder case: SIT announces cash reward for information

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) The SIT probing the murder of Mahadev Munde in Beed district has announced a cash reward for information regarding the case that has remained unsolved since October 2023, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The cash amount will depend on the quality of information, he told PTI.

Mahadev Munde, a resident of Parli, was abducted on October 19, 2023. He was found murdered three days later.

However, even after 21 months, the case remains unsolved amid allegations of pressure from an accused arrested in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Munde's wife, Dnyaneshwari, had consumed poison at the office of the Beed superintendent of police in July to protest the delay in the arrest of the culprits. She survived the suicide bid.

After Dnyaneshwari met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government constituted the SIT headed by IPS officer Pankaj Kumawat.

The SIT has so far visited the sites allegedly associated with the murder of Mahadev Munde.

The team also met the family members of the murder victim.

"The investigation team has assured us that they will nab the culprits," Mahadev Munde's brother said. PTI AW NSK