Mahadev Munde murder: 'Some individuals and staff at Walmik Karad's bungalow undergo narco test'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and Dnyaneshwari Munde, the wife of Mahadev Munde who was allegedly murdered in 2023, have claimed that some individuals and staff working at Walmik Karad's bungalow have undergone narco and brain mapping tests.

Karad is the prime accused in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case and is currently lodged in jail.

IPS officer Pankaj Kumawat, who heads the SIT probing the Mahadev Munde murder case, didn't respond to phone calls.

Mahadev Munde, a resident of Parli in Beed district, was abducted on October 19, 2023. He was found dead three days later.

Dnyaneshwari Munde told a Marathi news channel that two individuals had undergone a Narco analysis test.

These two people are working at Walmik Karad’s bungalow. Additionally, Karad's servants also underwent a brain-mapping test, which turned positive. These findings will shed light on my husband's murder," she said.

Citing local police, she claimed that the investigation had been stopped at Karad's behest. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas said that test results are awaited.

“Dnyaneshwari Munde’s statement was recorded earlier, wherein she disclosed the names of suspects. The brain mapping test of these suspects was conducted today," he added.

Dhas claimed a narco test will be conducted either on Wednesday or Thursday.

"Instead of speculating on the outcome of these tests, we should wait for results. The individuals testing positive will face action," he added. PTI AW NSK