Mahagathbandhan in Bihar will collapse under weight of its own contradictions: BJP's Naqvi

Rampur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday took a swipe at the opposition alliance in Bihar, and said it will collapse under the weight of its own conflicts and contradictions.

Naqvi said alliances succeed not through feudal whims but through political understanding.

"The frustrated fraternity who criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi day and night should learn the principles of alliance politics from him. Despite the BJP securing a full majority in the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 elections, Modi ji formed a government by taking his alliance partners along, and this government continues to successfully pursue the path of good governance," Naqvi told reporters here.

Had the Congress received a full majority, it would have "thrown its allies out as if they are of absolutely no consequence" because upholding the principles of alliance politics is neither the custom nor the character of that party, the former Union minister claimed.

"Their alliance is like 'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne' and it is like 'ek anaar sau bimaar'," Naqvi said using popular Hindi idioms.

The opposition alliance will collapse under the weight of its own conflicts and contradictions, Naqvi said, referring to the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.

The Congress, once a national level party, has shrunk and become a non-performing asset which has no value, he claimed.

"Suffering from 'Modi phobia', the grand old party has been reduced to frustrated folks fixated on a family photo frame," Naqvi daid.

Naqvi said that "self-seeker satraps of pseudo secularism" have always conspired to make the BJP "politically untouchable" among the Indian Muslims which has resulted into "political marginalisation" of the community.

He said the BJP's central and state governments have not discriminated against anyone in terms of development despite "display of stinginess" by the Muslims in giving votes to the BJP.

Another defeat is about to be added to the Congress' tally in Bihar, he claimed.

The "frustrated feudal fraternity" of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party will be knocked out from the political field in Uttar Pradesh also, Naqvi said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be announced on November 14.