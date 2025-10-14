Mahagathbandhan may announce seat-sharing arrangement for Bihar by Wednesday morning: Cong leader

Patna, Oct 14 (PTI) Members of the opposition Mahagathbandhan were discussing every assembly constituency in Bihar carefully, and the seat-sharing arrangement might be announced by Wednesday morning, a Congress leader said.

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Tuesday, Congress national spokesperson Abhay Dubey claimed that the BJP's announcement of its partial candidates' list clearly indicated "friction" within the NDA camp.

"Nitish Kumar is neither meeting journalists nor his own party leaders. One of his MPs, Ajay Kumar Mandal, has resigned as he was not allowed to meet the CM. Another MLA, Gopal Mandal, was sitting outside the CM's residence. Where is the CM of Bihar? Why is he not interacting publicly?" he questioned.

Dubey alleged that the NDA has sidelined its EBC and SC leaders.

"Despite his sincere and repeated requests, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM was given merely six seats," he said, claiming that the affairs of the JD(U) were being "controlled remotely from Delhi" via a select few party leaders, who are making decisions on behalf of the CM.

"After postponing the combined NDA press conference on Monday, the BJP on Tuesday had to announce the partial list of its candidates. This is a clear indication of friction within the NDA," he claimed.

"On the contrary", within the Mahagthbandhan bloc, Dubey said, "We are discussing every single seat carefully." He said the opposition coalition might announce the seat-sharing arrangement by Wednesday morning. PTI SUK SOM