Mahagathbandhan to soon reach consensus on seat-sharing for Bihar polls: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed confidence that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would soon reach a consensus on seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Bihar elections.

Asked about the progress of talks, Gehlot told reporters here, “I believe the decision will be made in a day or two. Discussions are underway, and I think a final call will be taken soon.” The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.

Commenting on a Delhi court recently framing charges against RJD supremo and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the alleged IRCTC scam case, Gehlot questioned the timing of the move and said “the country is watching and it will give a fitting reply at the right time”.

“Surprisingly, the courts, the ED and the CBI become active just before elections; we live in a democracy, where everyone should get equal opportunity – that's why the model code of conduct exists," the Congress veteran said.

“Had the CBI filed the chargesheet a month later, what difference would it have made? Or even four months earlier? Now that the election process has started and the notification has been issued, how should one view the move to present the chargesheet at this moment,” Gehlot asked.

Sharpening his attack on the Centre, Gehlot said, “The country is watching. A time will come when people will give a fitting reply to those in power and teach the NDA government a lesson.” PTI AG ARI