Mahagathbandhan will win Bihar assembly polls, shape country's politics: CPI's D Raja

Vijayawada, Oct 21 (PTI) CPI national general secretary D Raja on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan alliance will win the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, saying the outcome would have a significant impact on the country's political course.

Asserting that the people of Bihar are firmly backing the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Raja said BJP and JD (U) are getting "rattled" everywhere, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

“Mahaghatbhandan is going to win the (Bihar) elections and it will have a big impact on the national political situation. It will influence the political course of the country,” Raja told PTI Videos.

Mahaghatbhandan comprises parties such as RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI (ML) and others.

Noting that CPI's slogan ‘Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar’ (change the government, save Bihar) has struck a chord with the voters, he said people are rallying behind the Mahagathbandhan, which has been campaigning against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the issue of alleged ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).

According to the CPI leader, BJP and JD (U) leaders are making false promises and tall claims, which shows that they are "rattled".

On choosing a chief ministerial candidate, Raja said it is not an issue at all for the Mahagathbandhan.

He said the alliance is mature enough and that RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, is one of the tallest leaders of the Mahagathbandhan.

The CM candidate will be chosen without any delay and any difficulty, the veteran leader said.

Raja added that the Bihar elections will set the tone for upcoming polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, leading upto the Lok Sabha elections in 2029.

In the LS polls, BJP and its allies must be defeated and that is our party’s position in order to save the constitution, save democracy, save the idea of social justice and federalism, he said.

He stressed the need to defeat the BJP-RSS combine and remove it from the seat of power.

