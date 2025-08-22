Mahajan bats for early decision on Nashik guardian minister

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Friday said the government should announce the guardian minister for Nashik district at the earliest to ensure smooth functioning of the administrative machinery.

"I think the appointment should be made as soon as possible. A discussion is going on between the chief minister and the two deputy chief ministers. I cannot tell what the decision will be, but my point is that it should be taken quickly. It will make it easier to issue instructions and get the work done," Mahajan told reporters in Nashik.

Mahajan, who recently reviewed ongoing development works in Nashik on August 15, said there was nothing wrong with senior cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP holding a separate review eight days later.

"The Kumbh Mela at Nashik is a mega event for Nashik and the state. Bhujbal is a very senior minister from the district, and he has every right to conduct such meetings. I have no objection. If he has given valuable instructions, it will help everyone," he added.

The appointment of guardian minister remains pending only for Nashik and Raigad districts, he noted.

The issue has been a source of tensions in the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance with different leaders vying for the post.