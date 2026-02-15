Mahakal corridor has spurred record pilgrim rush in Ujjain: MP CM

Indore, Feb 15 (PTI) Religious tourism in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain is setting new records after the construction of the ‘Shri Mahakal Mahalok’ corridor, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday.

He was referring to the massive crowd of devotees at the revered Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, one of 12 sacred jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva, on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The Mahakal corridor is a sprawling 900-meter-plus pedestrian corridor connecting the ancient Mahakaleshwar temple to the refurbished Rudrasagar lake.

Religious tourism in the pilgrimage city is setting new records after the construction of the Shri Mahakal Mahalok corridor, he told reporters here.

Yadav also said that the upcoming festival of 'Gudi Padwa' (Varsha Pratipada) will be celebrated on a grand scale at temples across the state.

When asked about India’s match against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, he expressed confidence in a win.

“On behalf of the countrymen, I extend my best wishes to the Indian cricket team. I hope that our players will use their strategic training to lead India to victory against Pakistan once again,” he said. PTI HWP NR