Mahakal temple fire: Ujjain administration bans outside colours in shrine during Rangpanchami

Indore: Stringent safety measures including banning colours from outside have been announced by the Ujjain administration for the March 30 ‘Rangpanchami’ celebrations at the revered Mahakaleshwar temple following the fire tragedy that left 14 priests injured.

The administration has declared that devotees will not be permitted to bring external colours into the temple premises in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh.

Neeraj Kumar Singh, the Ujjain District Collector, said the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee will provide herbal colours made from 'tesu' (palash) flowers for the festivities.

"Along with Holi, the festival of colours is also celebrated in the Mahakaleshwar temple on Rangpanchami. We have decided that the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee will arrange for herbal colour made from 'tesu' (palash) flowers on Rangpanchami," Singh told PTI on Tuesday.

At least 14 priests, including 'sevaks' (servitors), were injured in a fire that broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of the revered Shiva temple in Ujjain early on Monday during the 'bhasma aarti' ritual.

He said the number of devotees in the morning 'bhasma aarti' during Rangpanchami will be regulated to ensure safety.

Rangpanchami is celebrated in temples associated with Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna, five days after Holi to celebrate victory over ignorance.

The tragic event on Monday has raised concerns about the use of chemical-laced 'gulal' during rituals, with Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya suggesting a possible link between such substances and the fire outbreak.

"Every year, Holi is celebrated in Mahakaleshwar Temple by throwing gulal. Maybe, some chemical in the gulal caused the fire....," the minister had said on Monday and added that it will be ensured that no chemical-laced gulal is used next time.

State chief minister Mohan Yadav has assured a thorough investigation into the fire, including examining the presence of mica or other chemicals in the 'gulal'.

Meanwhile, Dr Vinod Bhandari, from the Indore-based Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), said that four additional individuals affected by the fire have been admitted for treatment, bringing the total to 12.

Some people were discharged after being administered first-aid in Ujjain.

All patients are reportedly in stable condition under the care of specialist doctors.

The incident has prompted a reassessing of safety protocols to ensure the well-being of all visitors and staff during the upcoming festive celebrations at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.