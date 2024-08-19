Mahakal temple to get separate police station; 400 home guards for internal security: MP CM

Ujjain, Aug 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced the establishment of a separate police station dedicated to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, in Ujjain.

This decision comes as part of the proposed enhanced security arrangements for the temple campus, including deploying 400 home guards, to address existing discipline issues with private security agencies.

In his inauguration speech for the newly-established Directorate of Religious Trusts and Endowments Department in Ujjain, Yadav called for improved management and discipline. He also disclosed plans to set up another police station in Ujjain city.

He said a Rs 500 crore fund has been allocated in this year’s budget for the upcoming Simhastha festival in 2028.

Yadav said the routes taken by Lord Ram and Lord Krishna would be traced and integrated into a broader religious heritage project.

"A separate police station will be set up for the security arrangements and management on the Mahakaleshwar temple campus. 400 home guards will also be deployed for better security management as there are several problems, including discipline and other issues, with the private security agencies," the chief minister said.

He hoped the Religious Trusts and Endowments Department would ensure better management of the land held by various religious places in Madhya Pradesh.

The land associated with the religious places should be used for the betterment of such places, he added.