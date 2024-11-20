Mahakumbh 2025: Water supply to be provided through 1,249 km-long network of pipes

Prayagraj, Nov 20 (PTI) Preparations to set up a temporary tent city for Mahakumbh to be held here in the Sangam area have begun, with a network of 1,249 kilometers of pipes planned for it, officials said.

The project is being executed by the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban), Prayagraj at a cost of 40 crores, and it is expected to be completed by November 30, executive engineer Amit Raj said.

The work of laying pipelines across the vast 'mela' ela area, which spans 25 sectors and 4,000 hectares, has already begun, he said.

He further said that this year, the 'mela' area is the largest ever compared to previous Kumbh events. To supply water throughout the 'mela' region, a 1,249-kilometer-long network of pipes is being laid, ensuring easy water supply from Parade Ground, Sangam, to Fafamau, Aril, and Jhunsi areas as well. he said.

After the pipeline network is completed, approximately 56,000 water connections will be installed along the roads at Akhada camps for the pilgrims at the Kumbh and at administrative tents. Water supply will be carried out through 85 tube wells and 30 generators connected to pumping stations.

He also said that engineers and staff of Jal Nigam will be stationed in the 'mela' area sector-wise for work inspection.