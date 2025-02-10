Mahakumbh traffic jams: MP CM asks officials to provide relief amid jibes from SP, Cong

Bhopal, Feb 10 (PTI) Amid massive traffic snarls in Rewa caused by devotees proceeding towards Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Madhya Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday asked officials and BJP workers to provide relief to those affected, even as the opposition SP and Congress slammed arrangements for the mega congregation.

Since the last three days, traffic jams of 25-30 kilometres are being witnessed in Rewa, which is just 90 kilometres from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The traffic woes have spilt into neighbouring Katni, Satna and Jabalpur districts as well.

"A large number of devotees from the state and other regions traveling to Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 are facing traffic disruptions from Chak Ghat in Rewa to Jabalpur, Katni, and Seoni, leading to road blockages. Many of the vehicles include elderly people, women, and children," Yadav said in a post on X.

All district and urban body officials in the affected areas have been directed to immediately ensure basic facilities such as food, water, accommodation, toilets, and other civic amenities for the devotees and all affected individuals, the CM added.

He also asked devotees to cooperate with the administration to manage the situation effectively, Yadav said.

The MP CM asked public representatives in the region to assist the administration, and hailed BJP workers for being at the forefront to provide relief to those affected.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, slammed the BJP governments in MP and UP.

While one government (UP) kept saying come for the Mahakumbh, the other (MP) is now saying don't go, the SP chief said.

"Is paar-us paar dono taraf hai BJP sarkar. Ek kahe aao Mahakumbh, doosra kahe na jao paar," his X post in Hindi stated.

MP Congress Jitu Patwari also hit out at the ruling party with his 'Mahakumbh vs Maha Jam' jibe on X.

"The Maha-Jam is disrupting the journey right from Rewa, Katni, Maihar, Chitrakoot, and Jabalpur in MP. Faithful are being stopped 250 km head of Sangam. The chaos of the double-engine government in MP and UP is running faster than a bullet train, while the lack of co- ordination was making things worse," he said on X.

People are running out of food and water, with even primary medical aid being missing, he further claimed.

"Despite spending around Rs 7500 crore and promising facilities for 100 crore devotees, this mismanagement is overshadowing faith," Patwari stated and urged Congress workers to help the affected devotees. PTI LAL BNM