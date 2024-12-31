Mahamumbai marketing committee to be set up: minister

Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) A 'Mahamumbai Market Committee' for agricultural produce will be formed in the state, Maharashtra minister for Marketing Jayakumar Rawal said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

The current capacity of the Mumbai APMC was not adequate, and more APMCs will be formed, Rawal said.

"As the minister of this department, I have resolved to study the three largest market committees in the world and form a new Mahamumbai Market Committee," he said. PTI COR KRK