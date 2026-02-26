Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal team begins 5-day Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar, Feb 26 (PTI) A 10-member team of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal on Thursday began a five-day visit to Odisha to inspect key sites linked to the river basin amid the ongoing inter-state water-sharing dispute.

Led by Tribunal chairperson Justice Bela M Trivedi, the team arrived at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda and later went to Sambalpur, where a meeting is likely to be held.

The members are scheduled to visit the Hirakud Dam, power channel at Burla, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, and Chilika Lake, among other locations.

The tenure of the tribunal ends on April 13.

Odisha government has, however, urged the Centre to further extend its term as the matter was yet to be adjudicated.

The tribunal was constituted in 2018 after Odisha alleged that the construction of barrages by Chhattisgarh in the upper reaches of the Mahanadi had obstructed its natural flow, adversely affecting farmers in downstream Odisha.

The visit has drawn criticism from the Mahanadi Bachao Andolan (MBA), which alleged that it would not help resolve the dispute.

MBA convenor Sudarsan Das demanded an interim award to ensure adequate water release during the non-monsoon season.

"It seems that the team is coming to Odisha on a picnic and visiting tourist destinations like Puri, Konark, Chilika, and a wildlife sanctuary. We demand an interim award from the tribunal to ensure release of adequate water into the Mahanadi during non-monsoon season," MBA convenor Sudarsan Das said.

BJD leader Rohit Pujari also voiced concern over the team’s visit, saying, “I think the tribunal is not taking Odisha’s concern seriously." Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta alleged that in the last seven years, the tribunal has not addressed the water dispute issue.

BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy said the state government is exploring an amicable settlement with Chhattisgarh on the long-standing water dispute. PTI AAM AAM MNB