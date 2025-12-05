Mahaparinirvan: More than 5k cops deployed as lakhs of Ambedkar followers expected at Chaityabhoomi

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) More than 5000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order as several lakh followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar are expected to visit Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar area on Saturday to pay homage on his 69th death anniversary, also called Mahaparinirvan Diwas, an official said.

These followers have already started gathering at Shivaji Park nearby, he added.

"We expect the number to run into several lakh. Political leaders and other dignitaries will also pay homage to the great social reformer. Therefore, more than 5000 police personnel have been deployed in the area. The deployment includes 4640 constables, 492 officers, 21 Assistant Commissioners of Police, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police and three Additional Commissioners of Police," he said.

"Besides local police, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Riot Control Police , Combat, BDDS, Home Guards will also be stationed at important locations. The traffic police has done necessary arrangements at Chaityabhoomi and the vicinity, including road shutdowns and diversions," the official added.

A railway police official said several hundred personnel are patrolling stations across the metropolis, especially Dadar, since most of the followers are expected to arrive by trains.

Meanwhile, the Nation builder Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vichar Mahotsav Samiti and Taal Vihar Sangeet Sanstha have organised 'Bhimanjali' musical event at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Dadar's Prabhadevi at 6 am, a functionary said. PTI DC BNM