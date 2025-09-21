Maharaja Suheldev's statue vandalised in Ballia village, case registered

Ballia (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Miscreants allegedly damaged a statue of Maharaja Suheldev in a village here, triggering anger among members of Rajbhar community, police said on Sunday.

The situation was brought under control after the sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) and police promised action against the culprits and repair of the damaged statue.

According to police, the statue was installed at a secluded spot on Chilakahar-Kureji road at Hasanpur village in Kureji gram panchayat in Ballia district. The miscreants broke the hand of the statue and part of the horse on Saturday night, they said.

Station House Officer of Garwar station Rajesh Bahadur Singh said the statue was repaired the same day.

Based on a complaint filed by local resident Jai Prakash Rajbhar, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to desecration of idols, Singh said. PTI COR ABN ABN RUK RUK