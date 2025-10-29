Maharana Pratap sacrifice, patriotism will echo for ages: Om Birla

Kota (RJ) Oct 28 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla presided over the unveiling of a grand equestrian statue of erstwhile king of Mewar Maharana Pratap at Ramganj Mandi town in Kota district on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Maharana Pratap's descendant Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Birla said self-respect is greater than any power or glory. Pitted against a stronger army in the battle of Haldighati, it was the flame that burned in Rana Pratap's heart that humbled the arrogance of the Mughal sultanate, he said.

Maharana Pratap is not just the pride of Mewar, but of entire India. His life is a light house that will continue to give new energy to our inner strength, he said.

Birla said the very mention of Maharana Pratap's name awakens feelings of pride and reverence in every Indian's heart. The statue of his immortal figure in Hadauti is a symbol of the nation's gratitude to the king who sacrificed his life for the respect and honour of his motherland.

Birla said Maharana Pratap's life teaches that true leadership emerges not just from power, but from policy, justice and compassion.

"When Pratap considered the protection of his subjects supreme even after war, he set an example that a king's duty is not just to rule, but to protect public welfare. There was no discrimination of caste, class or creed in his rule. There was an atmosphere of equal justice and respect for all. This vision is deeply connected to the soul of today's democratic India. The extraordinary example of self-rule and self-respect that Maharana Pratap established even in adverse circumstances continues to guide our nation today," the Speaker said.

On the occasion, Maharana Pratap's descendant and MLA Vishwaraj Singh Mewar said his ancestor's struggle reminds us that the protection of a nation's independence and glory comes not just from swords, but from unwavering resolve, moral strength and self-reliance.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that no historian can give a certificate of Rana's greatness. "There was not, and will not be, a patriot and warrior as great as him. Our government will forever erase from books the curricula that challenge his greatness. Every child of Rajasthan will now study the greatness of Maharana Pratap," Dilawar said.

MP Mahima Kumari said this is not just a statue but the soul of India. Through it, future generations will remain connected to the tradition of patriotism, valour and sacrifice that has made India unique in the world, she said. PTI COR RUK RUK