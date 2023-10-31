Maharana Pratap, Shivaji descendants among royal family members felicitated in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Descendants of warrior kings Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were among members of more than 50 royal families who were felicitated at a programme organised here on Tuesday to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

At an event organised by the Vishv Umiya Foundation, a social organisation associated with the Patidar community, several descendants of royal families in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were felicitated.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his predecessor Vijay Rupani and ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel, among other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Apart from descendants of Maharana Pratap, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur, and Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Raje, scions of erstwhile princely states of Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gondal, Jodhpur, Reva, Banswada and Wankaner, among others, were felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Patel said, "Kings who for ages believed in monarchy began to believe under people's rule after giving up their powers can be called a big achievement of democracy." Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Unity Day. The first Deputy Prime Minister played a key role in persuading princely states to integrate into the Union of India post-independence. PTI KA RSY