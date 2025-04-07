Maharashra govt plans several measures for PwDs, including job policy, Divyang Bhavans

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said an employment policy for persons with disabilities (PwD) along with other initiatives for their welfare are on the anvil.

He also said 'district divyang bhavans' will be set up to ensure such persons get all facilities under one roof.

Just like the Mukhyamantri Majhi Laadki Bahin scheme, financial aid received through Special Assistance Scheme will be credited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he said, adding that a separate plan for their housing should also be devised.

He asked authorities to devise new and relevant schemes and policies to create prosperity in the lives of the differently-abled and also ensure their effective implementation.

The CM was speaking at a review meeting regarding various problems of PwDs.

"The state government is making efforts to make the differently-abled financially self-reliant. We will provide them with skill training, employment and self-employment opportunities. A policy will be prepared for their employment. The Skill Development and Industries Department has been instructed to prepare a policy regarding employment and stalls," he said.

"The aid under the special assistance scheme implemented for differently-abled citizens in the state should be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The District Collector should undertake a time-bound program for the beneficiaries whose bank accounts are not linked to Aadhaar. It is necessary to adopt the DBT system for effective implementation of the schemes," he added.

A special campaign should be implemented for disability survey and certification because such persons face difficulties with regards to government schemes, concessions, education, jobs and health facilities due to lack of disability certificate, the CM said.

The Health and Medical Education departments should implement a special campaign for distribution of disability certificates, he added.

To ensure easy and dignified admission to higher education, a separate system should be created for PwDs in every university, which should include disabled-friendly infrastructure, assistive devices, special guidance centres and counselling services, he said.

"The government is positive about taking necessary measures to increase the participation of differently-abled students in the mainstream of education. The Higher and Technical Education Department should prepare a proposal in this regard and submit it in the cabinet meeting," Fadnavis said.

Eligible PwDs will be included in the Antyodaya Anna Yojana immediately, and the state government will prepare a separate scheme for those who cannot be included in the existing criteria, the CM said.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department is distributing ration cards to eligible disabled persons, he pointed out.

"For the empowerment of persons with disabilities in the state, 1 per cent of the funds allowed for regular schemes will be reserved in the District Annual Plan every year from the year 2025-26. From this fund, a District Divyang Bhavan will be set up at the district level to provide all the facilities for persons with disabilities under one roof," he said.

The state government will prepare a separate housing scheme to provide shelter to those with disabilities, while it will also help those beneficiaries who do not have their own land to build houses, Fadnavis informed.

The meeting discussed about loan waiver through the Divyang Corporation, getting quality medicines in government hospitals through the Public Health Department, spending 5 per cent on PwDs as per the Disability Act by each department, an official release said.

"It also discussed training and separate sports stadium, care for the severely disabled, giving priority to the differently-abled on posts with honorarium, appointment of such persons on various committees at the district and taluka levels, as well as organizing a festival for them at the state level," the release added.