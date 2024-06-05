Maharashtra: 1,025 candidates out of 1,121 lose security deposits in Lok Sabha contest

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Out of 1,121 candidates in the fray across 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra in recently-concluded elections, a whopping 1,025 or slightly over 91 per cent saw their security deposits fortified, Election Commission data shows.
Notably, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency had the lowest number with only seven candidates losing their deposits, while Beed witnessed the highest at 39.
Gadchiroli-Chimur, Dindori, and Palghar seats followed a similar trend with eight candidates each losing their deposits. Meanwhile, Baramati and Amravati recorded 36 and 35 candidates respectively facing deposit forfeiture.
In most constituencies, only two candidates from major political parties managed to secure their deposits.
As per Election Commission rules, candidates must secure at least one-sixth of the total votes polled to retrieve their security deposit—Rs 25,000 for general candidates and Rs 12,500 for Scheduled Caste nominees. Failure to meet this threshold results in deposit forfeiture.
Overall, the 48 constituencies saw a total of 5,71,79,133 votes polled.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress collectively won 30 seats, while the Mahayuti of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP was restricted to 17. PTI PR NSK