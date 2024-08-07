Maharashtra: 119 cadets pass out of Latur CRPF training centre

Latur, Aug 7 (PTI) A total of 119 cadets, including six women, took part in the passing out parade on completion of training at the Central Reserve Police Force training centre in Maharashtra’s Latur, an official said on Wednesday.

The cadets underwent 44 weeks of rigorous training at the CRPF centre, on the outskirts of Latur city. They are now ready for national service, the official said.

The passing out parade and convocation ceremony was held on Tuesday, he said.

The 119 cadets, including six women, selected from various states were trained to deal with Naxalites and terrorists and carry out cordon and search operations.

The Latur CRPF centre has trained 9,556 cadets in 30 batches so far, he said.

CRPF Deputy Inspector General and Principal Amirul Hasan Ansari, District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, Superintendent of Police Somay Munde and Deputy Commandant Sudip Wakchaure attended the event, the official added. PTI COR NR