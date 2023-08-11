Maharashtra: 12 cops injured in stone pelting on highway in Dhule district

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Twelve policemen were injured in stone pelting, following a scuffle between two groups on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Mumbai-Agra Highway (NH-3) at Sangvi village in Shirpur taluka around 9.30 pm on Thursday, an official said.

A scuffle broke out between two groups, following which people staged a "raasta roko" blocking the movement of vehicles on the highway, he said.

On being alerted, the highway police's Shirpur in-charge Narendra Pawar and his personnel reached the scene and tried to restore traffic, when an angry mob started pelting stones at them, the official said.

Twelve police personnel were injured in the stone pelting and were rushed to a hospital, he said.

The mob also vandalised two vehicles of the highway police, and some important equipment and documents are missing, the official said.

A first information report has been registered at Sangvi police station and a probe into the incident is underway, he said. PTI DC ARU