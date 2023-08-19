Maharashtra: 13-year-old girl killed after being hit by truck in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 19 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl died after a truck rammed into her while she was crossing a road in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Wathoda area on Friday afternoon, when the Class 7 student was crossing the road on her bicycle, an official said.

The truck hit the girl, who received severe head injuries and died in a nearby hospital, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the absconding truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident, the official added. PTI COR ARU