Maharashtra: 14-year-old girl married off to 30-year-old man in Beed; case registered

Beed, Jan 21 (PTI) The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Beed police has rescued a 14-year-old girl who had been married off to a 30-year-old man in violation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, officials said.

A case has been registered at Talwada police station in Georai tehsil in connection with the incident, said an official release.

In-charge officer of the AHTU Pallavi Jadhav received a tip-off on Monday morning that the marriage of a minor girl had taken place on January 5 at Amla village, and a Satyanarayan pooja was being performed at the same residence on Monday.

An AHTU team raided the house but the girl was initially not found there.

Police detained `bridegroom' Krishna alias Baban Anurudra Varbade (30) who admitted that the girl was the daughter of his maternal uncle and only 14 years old.

Soon the girl too was found. Inspector Jadhav comforted her and provided her counselling.

The girl would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee along with her parents, as per the procedure. Further probe is on, the release said.