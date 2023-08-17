Advertisment
Maharashtra: 15-year-old leopard dies of multiple organ failure in Aurangabad zoo

NewsDrum Desk
17 Aug 2023

Aurangabad, Aug 17 (PTI) A 15-year-old leopard has died of multiple organ failure in Siddharth Zoo in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, a civic official said on Thursday.

'Raja', who was brought here from Hemalkasa in Gadchiroli and lived at the civic-run zoo for seven years, died on Wednesday night, he said.

"The leopard was being treated by Dr Neeti Singh. It did not respond to medication and died. The post mortem report cited multiple organ failure as cause of death. Its blood samples have been sent for further investigation," the official said. PTI AW BNM BNM

