Maharashtra: 1st phase of local body polls on Dec 2 to see Mahayuti-MVA clash, friendly fights

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Maharashtra will witness the first phase of much-awaited local body elections on Tuesday with voting scheduled for 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, a battle taking place amid friendly fights, alliance strain and legal tangles a year after assembly polls.

Nearly one crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in round one of the multi-tier rural and urban local bodies elections, which as per the Supreme Court, are to be concluded by January 31.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in the elections spread across different districts and counting will take place on December 3.

The December 2 polls, which will mainly be a fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), will decide the fate of 6,705 members and 264 presidents across these local bodies (municipal councils and nagar panchayats).

Incidentally, elections to 24 local bodies, earlier slated on December 2, were postponed to December 20 in view of judicial appeals filed against the decisions of Returning Officers following the scrutiny of nomination papers.

The State Election Commission (SEC) decision, announced on Saturday, comes in light of irregularities observed in the election process of some local bodies, including timeline for withdrawal of nominations and allocation of election symbols.

The SEC said, in several cases, the appeal verdicts from the District Court were delivered after November 22, or in some instances, candidates did not get the three-day period to withdraw nomination papers as per Rule 17(1)(b) of Maharashtra Municipalities Election Rules, 1966.

As a result, the subsequent action of allocating election symbols on or after November 26 by returning officers was deemed illegal in these cases.

The SEC has therefore stayed (postponed) the current election process in such affected civic bodies.

For member seats, the stay applies only to the specific seat for which the appeal was filed. The new programme applies to seats and president's posts where the appeal verdict was given by the courts on or after November 23, the state poll panel said.

Campaigning will end at 10 pm on Monday, with no poll advertisements being allowed on voting day. Once campaigning ends, political parties and candidates will not be permitted to organise rallies, take out campaign marches, or use loudspeakers and other modes of public canvassing, the SEC has said.

The SEC cited the 'Media Regulation and Advertisement Certification Order, 2025' issued on October 9, Paragraph 16 of Part VIII of which bars publication or broadcast of election advertisements in print, electronic or social media on polling day.

"Newspapers and other media outlets must not publish or air any form of advertisement on December 2," the commission said.

Apart from the 24 local bodies, where elections, including that of municipal president, had been postponed, polling for 154 seats in 76 other local bodies will also not take place on Tuesday.

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats along with municipal president posts in these 288 local bodies were announced on November 4.

The polls are being viewed as a major indicator of political sentiment in the state following the BJP-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in the November 2024 assembly elections when it secured 235 out of the 288 assembly seats.

The local body results will test if this momentum translates to grassroots governance or if Opposition consolidation can challenge the ruling coalition's dominance at the municipal level, political observers said.

The polls have already witnessed significant political manoeuvring, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party facing off against the Opposition MVA of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and Congress.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sharply criticised the SEC decision to postpone some of the upcoming local body elections, terming the move "wrong" and "unfair" to candidates.

He argued that cancelling elections at the last moment due to petitions or sub judice matters was an unjust action against those who had completed the full nomination process.

While acknowledging the SEC's independence, Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, maintained his firm stance against the poll panel's decision.

"The Election Commission is an independent institution and has the right to make decisions. But the postponement of the elections is completely wrong," the CM stated.

Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) and leaders of their respective parties vigorously campaigned for their candidates.

While Opposition focused its campaign on their local leadership, stealing a march over other parties, the BJP secured 100 councillor and three municipal president positions unopposed.

The EC introduced a verification system marking suspected duplicate voters with double stars on lists, requiring strict identity checks at polling stations. It also launched a mobile application providing information about candidates and voters, including affidavits of candidates.

These local body elections are being conducted under a Supreme Court directive to complete pending polls by January 31. The schedules for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, 32 Zilla Parishads, and 336 panchayat samitis are yet to be announced. PTI MR AW ARU SKL GK BNM RSY