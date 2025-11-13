Maharashtra: 2 domestic helps booked for theft of Rs 16 lakh jewellery in Thane district

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) A case has been registered against two female domestic helps for allegedly stealing ornaments worth Rs 16.25 lakh from a 61-year-old woman doctor’s home in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The theft was committed between August and November 11 at the complainant’s house located on Murbad Road in Kalyan, said the official from Mahatma Phule Chowk police station.

The accused, aged 45 and 21, are residents of Kalyan and Dombivli, respectively, though their full addresses are yet to be ascertained, the official said.

"The complainant approached us after noticing that her gold ornaments were missing. The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at Rs 16.25 lakh. We are hopeful of tracing the accused soon," the official said.