Maharashtra: 21 EVMs replaced in Hingoli during mock polls

Hingoli, Nov 20 (PTI) As many as 21 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were replaced by election authorities in Maharashtra’s Hingoli assembly constituency after they were found faulty during mock polls, officials said, adding this did not impact the voting process in the booths concerned.

Voting for assembly polls is underway in Basmath, Hingoli and Kalamnuri assembly constituencies of Hingoli district in Marathwada region.

Mock drills of voting took place in every booth of the district before the polling started Wednesday morning, the official said.

“During this mock drill, 21 electronic voting machines were found faulty, after which they were replaced with new EVMs. This did not impact the voting process at the respective booths,” the official said.

Till 9 am, 7.12 per cent voters cast their votes in Basmath and 5.78 per cent in Kalamnuri assembly constituencies, the official said. PTI AW VT