21 SP-rank IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 21 Indian Police Service officers in the rank of superintendents of police, including Somay Munde, who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for leading an anti-Naxal operation, and Archit Chandak, who was injured in the communal violence in Nagpur in March.

Among those transferred are SPs of 12 districts, the order issued by the state home department showed.

Munde, who was serving as SP of Latur, has been made Deputy Commissioner of Police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while Chandak, DCP in Nagpur, has been posted as SP of Akola.

Ahilyanagar SP Rakesh Ola, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Raj Tilak Roshan and Satara SP Sameer Shaikh have been posted as DCPs in Mumbai, the order said.

Raigad SP Somnath Gharge has been made SP of Ahilyanagar, while Pune State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) commandant Anchal Dalal has taken Gharge's place.

"Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit has been transferred as DCP Thane city. Mumbai DCP Mangesh Shinde, has been transferred as SP, Nagpur railway police. Tushar Doshi, who is currently SP, railway police, has been made SP of Satara," the order said.

DCP Mohan Dahikar is the new SP of Sindhudurg, while Anti Terrorism Squad SP Jayant Meena has taken Munde's place as SP in Latur, the order mentioned.

"Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil has been transferred as SP Nashik Rural. Gadchiroli Additional SP Yatish Deshmukh will replace him in Palghar. IPS officer Yogeshkumar Gupta has been transferred as SP Kolhapur, Nilesh Tambe as SP Buldhana, Nitin Bagate as SP Ratnagiri and Ritu Khokar as SP Dharashiv," it added.