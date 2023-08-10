Maharashtra: 22 female waiters among 34 booked for indulging in 'obscene acts' at bar

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Police have registered a case against 34 persons, including 22 women waiters, after conducting a raid at a bar in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, where they found the accused allegedly indulging in obscene acts, an official said on Thursday.

The operation was conducted in Rahnal village on Wednesday night, he said.

"After receiving a complaint against the bar, a police team raided it around 9.45 pm on Wednesday and found the accused indulging in obscene acts," the police official said.

A case was registered against nine customers, 22 women waiters, the owner and two managers of the bar, he said.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

Nobody has been arrested in this connection and a probe is on, the police said. PTI COR NP