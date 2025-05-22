Maharashtra: 22 pc of surveyed households have one or more persons with symptoms of viral illnesses

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) A recent survey has revealed that 22 per cent of households in Maharashtra currently have one or more individuals with symptoms of Covid/flu/viral fever, a community social media platform said on Thursday.

Maharashtra recorded 26 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases registered since January 2025 to 132, according to state health authorities.

The survey, conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles, said it has found in its earlier surveys in 2024 that only 1 in 20 with viral symptoms opt for a Covid test, which indicates the official positivity figures are likely to be severely understated.

According to a recent survey by LocalCircles, nearly 22 per cent of households surveyed in Maharashtra currently have one or more individuals with Covid/flu/viral fever like symptoms, with 15 per cent having two or more individuals with viral fever/flu symptoms.

This number needs to be kept in perspective when looking at official figures of under 100 Covid cases in the state, it said.

This is likely to be heavily understated, said the survey, adding that if the symptoms are mild, then the treatment for the illness will be similar to seasonal flu.

The survey is based on inputs of over 7,000 residents across 27 districts of Maharashtra, of which 54 per cent respondents were from Mumbai and Pune districts. While 63 per cent of the respondents were men, 37 per cent were women.

State health authorities must advise unwell people, particularly those with comorbidities, to get tested as they are likely to be more vulnerable to the risks associated with Covid, it added.

According to Maharashtra state health authorities, as many as 6,206 swab samples have been examined clinically for coronavirus since January, of which 132 returned positive.

The 132 comprises a dominant 126 from Mumbai, with the rest from Pune, Thane and Kolhapur, according to an official statement.

India has 257 active COVID-19 reported cases, including 164 new cases.

Incidentally, several Asian countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, among others, are witnessing a rise in cases with many of the affected people having to be hospitalised. More than 30 deaths due to COVID have been reported from Hong Kong last week.

Health authorities In India have been noting a steady rise in COVID-19 infections across several states, though the numbers remain low.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 dashboard, the highest increase in active cases has been recorded in Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, said the survey.

As on May 19, there are 56 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, with 44 reported in the week following May 12. Most of these cases have been reported from Mumbai.

The survey cited media reports to claim Covid testing in civic hospitals has reportedly been paused for now while local authorities await updated Central guidelines. PTI SM BNM