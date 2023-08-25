Maharashtra: 24 dams overflowed in Raigad this monsoon; district recorded 81.6 pc of average annual rainfall

Alibag, Aug 25 (PTI) Twenty four out of 28 dams in Maharashtra's Raigad district have overflowed so far this monsoon season, an official said on Friday.

According to the district revenue department, the total water storage in all the reservoirs in the district is at 94.9 per cent.

The district has so far received 2510.8 mm rainfall, which is 81.6 per cent of its average annual rainfall, the release stated.

The district had recorded 95.7 per cent of the average rainfall during this time in 2022, it stated. PTI COR ARU