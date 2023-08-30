Maharashtra: 270 cases registered under MV Act in Palghar district

Palghar, Aug 30 (PTI) In an "All Out" operation carried out in Palghar district, police registered 270 cases for violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and collected a fine of Rs 1,27,500, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Palghar superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said 20 prohibition cases were also registered and a fine of Rs 39,695 collected.

"88 history sheeters, 34 criminals and 26 accused released from jail were checked during the operation. At least 28 warrants and 110 summons were also issued. PTI COR NSK