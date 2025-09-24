Maharashtra: 274 people shifted in Nanded city as Godavari reaches danger mark

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) The Nanded district administration on Wednesday shifted 274 residents in the city to safer places after the Godavari river reached the danger mark, officials said.

Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, water was released from the upstream Jayakwadi dam located in Paithan area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, officials said.

As inflows into the downstream Vishnupuri dam, which provides potable water to Nanded, rose sharply, all its 16 gates were lifted for the first time in 25 years, releasing over 2.5 lakh cusecs of water, officials said.

As the Godavari crossed the warning level of 351 meters and reached the danger level of 352.05 meters, the district and municipal administration shifted 274 residents from low-lying areas, the official said.

Floodwaters entered Khadakpura, Dulheshah Rehman Nagar, GM Colony, Gadipura Kalapul, Gangachawl, Bhimghat, Navghat, Malli area, Bilal Nagar, Pakizah Nagar, Shankar Nagar Vasarni and other areas of the city.

The civic body has set up ten temporary shelters for the evacuated residents. Officials also evacuated 23 dogs from a dog farm.

Minaj Sajid (15) drowned in Sailab Nagar area of Nanded city, an official said.

Rains have wreaked havoc over the last few days in the usually parched Marathwada region of central Maharashtra, killing at least nine persons and damaging houses and crops.

Heavy inflows from upstream dams, including Jayakwadi, Majalgaon (Beed), Siddheshwar, Khadakpurna and Lower Dudhana are adding to the Godavari's swelling waters.

The water level of the Asna river in Nanded district too has surged, worsening the situation. Many connecting routes have been cut off as tributaries and streams feeding into the rivers are overflowing, the officials added.

Although rains have subsided since Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Nanded under a yellow alert, warning of more rainfall in the coming days.

It has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places on September 24, 25 and 26, followed by a heavy rainfall warning on September 27. PTI AW COR NP KRK