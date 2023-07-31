Maharashtra: 3 held for transporting bulls for slaughter from Latur to Hyderabad

Latur, Jul 31 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested after police seized 15 bulls allegedly being transported in a vehicle for slaughter in Latur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 2 am on Sunday when the police intercepted a mini truck in the limits of the Ahmedpur police station.

Three men travelling in the vehicle told police that the bulls were being taken to Hyderabad, the official said.

The value of the seizure including the bulls and the vehicle is Rs 22.50 lakh.

The arrested trio is identified as Salman Usman Shaikh, Javed Shaikh, and Zakir Abdul Aziz Shah, as per the FIR.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK