Maharashtra: 4 arrested from Nalasopara bar; police claim they planned to target jewellery shop

Palghar, Dec 31 (PTI) Police have arrested four persons from a bar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, claiming that they were planning to rob a jewellery store.

According to a release by the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police, the operation was launched after inspector Shahuraj Ranaware of Crime Unit-III received a tip-off on Monday about five armed individuals gathered at Deepa Bar near the Nalasopara East railway station.

A police team raided the bar and apprehended four men, while a fifth accomplice, identified only as Mohammad, managed to escape, it said.

One firearm, three live cartridges, a pistol-shaped lighter, a cutter, and a screwdriver were recovered from the four. The gang intended to rob a jewellery shop located on Taki Road, Nalasopara East, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Irshad Niyaj Khan (42), a Lucknow resident with a history of serious crimes such as murder and robbery in Mumbai and Gujarat, Revadhar Durgadatt Bhatt and Mohansing Jogising Rawat, both from Nepal, and Sumit Pappu Rawat, who is also from the Uttar Pradesh capital.

A case has been registered at the Achole police station, and an investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR NR