Maharashtra: 42.81 per cent water stock in 11 key dams of Marathwada, 45.18 per cent less than last year

Aurangabad, Aug 22 (PTI) Amid poor rainfall in August, the average water stock in 11 key dams in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region on Tuesday stood at 42.81 per cent of their total capacity, a drop of 45.18 per cent compared to the same time a year ago.

The dams were filled at 87.99 per cent of their total capacity on August 22, 2022, according to a report by the revenue department.

The eleven dams are Jayakwadi, Nimn Dudhna, Yeldari, Siddheshwar, Majalgaon, Manjara, Penganga, Manar, Nimn Terna, Vishnupuri and Sina Kolegaon and they supply water for irrigation, drinking and industrial purposes, said an official.

The water projects have a combined storage capacity of 182.05 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). As of Tuesday, their actual stock stood at 77.94 TMC, or 42.81 per cent.

On August 22 last year, they had a collective stock of 160.19 TMC, which was 87.99 per cent of the total capacity, the report said.

The Marathwada region comprises the eight districts of Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani. Barring Nanded, the rainfall in the other seven districts have been much less than the expected figures, with Parbhani being the worst affected, as per official data.

Sina Kolegaon dam has the lowest "live" storage (0 per cent) against 0.97 TMC (30.90 per cent) last year, as per the report.

The stock in other dams as of Tuesday was Jayakwadi 33.80 per cent, Nimn Dudhna 26.44 per cent, Yeldari 59.97 per cent, Siddheshwar 45.20 per cent, Majalgaon 14.17 per cent, 25.10 per cent, Penganga 65.69 per cent, Manar 51.70 per cent, Nimn Terna 27.6 per cent and Vishnupuri 85.58 per cent. PTI AW NR