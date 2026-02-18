Maharashtra: 65 crocodiles recorded during Pench Tiger Reserve census survey

Nagpur, Feb 18 (PTI) As many as 65 crocodiles were recorded in the third survey of predatory reptiles in the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

The annual crocodile census of the water bodies in the Tiger Reserve concluded on February 18.

Field Director Akshay Gajbhiye stated in a release that 17 volunteers from across the country actively participated in the survey, and modern technology was effectively used for data collection through the Epicollect application.

Gajbhiye said direct sightings of 65 crocodiles were recorded, while the number of indirect sightings was 120.

He stated that the data generated from this survey will play an important role in crocodile conservation, habitat protection, and long-term biodiversity management in the Pench landscape.

The survey was led by Assistant Conservators of Forests, Sandip Bharti and Pooja Limbgaonkar, supported by various range forest officers, wildlife biologists and others. PTI CLS NSK