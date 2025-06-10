Maharashtra: 74 officials named in Rs 35 crore `compensation scam' in Jalna district

Jalna (Maharashtra), Jun 10 (PTI) An inquiry committee probing irregularities in the distribution of compensation to farmers affected by natural disasters has named 74 government officials for allegedly misappropriating Rs 34.97 crore in Ambad and Ghansawangi tehsils of Jalna district, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The scam occurred during the compensation distribution process for farmers affected by natural calamities between 2022 and 2024, said district Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal at a press conference here.

"The inquiry uncovered fraudulent beneficiaries, misuse of official credentials, tampering with documents, and disbursement of multiple payments to the same individuals," he said, adding that so far Rs 5.76 crore has been recovered from erring officials.

The committee verified 1.19 lakh beneficiaries. Investigations in the remaining six tehsils of the district are ongoing and expected to conclude within a month.

The 74 officials facing charges include 26 talathis, 31 gram sevaks, and 17 agriculture assistants. Notices have been issued to them, directing them to submit their replies within 48 hours.

Nine talathis -- village level revenue officials -- allegedly siphoned off nearly Rs 1 crore each. The accused misused the login credentials of tehsildars to create bogus entries and process fake claims.

The scam came to light following multiple complaints from farmers and whistleblowers.