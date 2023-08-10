Maharashtra: 75 lectures to be held in Latur as part of Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations

Latur, Aug 10 (PTI) A total of 75 lectures detailing the valour of those who took part in the Marathwada liberation struggle will be organised in schools and colleges in Latur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

These lectures, under the theme 'Shouryagatha Marathwada Muktisangramachi', is a joint initiative of the district information office, education department and Babasaheb Paranjape Foundation and will be inaugurated on Friday by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, he said.

The Marathwada area of Maharashtra was under the oppressive rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of India's Independence.

Farmers and common citizens rose in the revolt and defeated the Razakar militia of the Nizam and succeeded in merging Marathwada with India on September 17, 1948. PTI COR BNM BNM