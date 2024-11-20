Maharashtra a role model for other states, says Gadkari; urges people to vote

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday described Maharashtra as a beacon of progress and prosperity in the country and appealed to the people to come out in large numbers to vote in the assembly polls to strengthen the democratic system.

Senior BJP leader Gadkari cast his vote at the Town Hall in Mahal area along with his family members and expressed confidence that the "double engine" government (led by his party at the Centre and in the state) will retain power in Maharashtra.

Stressing the importance of voting, he called it a cornerstone of democracy.

"Voting is our fundamental right in democracy. I appeal to the people to come out and vote. Increasing the voter turnout strengthens our democratic system," he said.

Highlighting Maharashtra's achievements, Gadkari described the state as a beacon of progress and prosperity in India.

"Maharashtra attracts the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) and boasts of strong industrial development and agricultural growth, including exports. It is a role model for other states," he said.

"The development of Maharashtra depends on its hardworking people, including villagers, and a capable leadership and government will undoubtedly propel the state forward," he added.

Gadkari expressed confidence that the ruling Mahayuti in the state, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will secure a good majority this time.

Asked about the "batenge toh katenge" (divided we fall) slogan raised by some BJP leaders during the poll campaign, Gadkari urged the people to rather focus on the state's development.

"Leave it aside and focus on voting for Maharashtra's progress. Development is evident in every corner of the state. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has transformed Maharashtra into a better state. The double-engine government will return once again," he asserted.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also cast his vote in Nagpur, appealed to the voters, specially women, to exercise their franchise.

"It is my appeal to my 'Ladki Bahina' to cast vote. In a democracy, you have some expectations from the government. Those who exercise their franchise have more rights to stress on their demands," he said.

Notably, the state government some months back launched the Ladki Bahin scheme to provide financial assistance to women.

Fadnavis expressed optimism about an increased voter turnout, particularly among women, highlighting improvements at polling stations compared to the previous elections.

He noted that, unlike the parliamentary polls held in the summer month of May, there was no scorching heat now to affect the voter participation.

Fadnavis also addressed the gender gap in voter turnout, saying "Generally, there is a gap of five to six per cent between the male and female voters. I am sure that this time, women will fill the gap by turning up in large numbers at the polling booths." The BJP on Tuesday played purported voice notes of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule to allege attempts to encash Bitcoins to influence the state elections, claiming it poses a serious question on the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner.

Commenting on it, Fadnavis called for a comprehensive inquiry to uncover the truth behind the allegations.

"I have already spoken about the Anil Deshmukh fake attack story," Fadnavis said.

NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Deshmukh was injured after some persons hurled stones on his car in Nagpur district on Monday evening.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who too cast his vote in Nagpur, accused the opposition Congress of misleading the people.

"The Congress cheats people with fake manifestos, as we have seen in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka," he claimed.

On the incident involving Deshmukh, Bawankule said, "I did not expect this from him. It was unexpected that he would resort to tricks to gain votes." "The local police officials have already exposed his tactics. For the past two years, he has been trying to garner voter sympathy," he claimed.